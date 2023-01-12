Real Madrid reject chance to sign 31-year-old Brazil international: Reports

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid have rejected the opportunity to sign Brazilian fullback Alex Sandro. Sandro has entered the final six months of his contract with Juventus and is expected to leave them at the end of the season.

Given Madrid's potential need for a left-back, Sandro was reportedly offered to Los Blancos by his management team.

Marcelo Vieira left for Olympiacos as a free agent last summer and the club did not sign a replacement for the legendary left-back. Ferland Mendy continues to be manager Carlo Ancelotti's first-choice pick in that position.

He has, however, only provided a solitary assist in 20 games across competitions this term. Real Madrid's board is supposedly unimpressed with the Frenchman and he has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

However, Real Madrid are not considering Sandro as an option at left-back. The 31-year-old is believed to be too old for their liking.

For now, the versatile David Alaba has been able to step in for Mendy whenever the latter has been rested or injured.

Since his move to Juventus in the summer of 2015, Sandro has established himself as one of Serie A's most complete full-backs.

He has made 290 appearances across competitions and his versatility permits him to slot in as an emergency centre-back. However, his versatility, coupled with the fact that he would be available on a free transfer, hasn't been enough to seduce Los Blancos.

Madrid have been linked with Rayo Vallecano's 23-year-old left-back Fran Garcia. Garcia is a product of Real Madrid's youth set-up but only made one appearance for the senior team before his move to Vallecano in 2021.

Alex Sandro labeled best full-back at 2022 FIFA World Cup by Real Madrid legend

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos named his best player in every position at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an interview with FIFA.

In an interview conducted before the final between Argentina and France, Carlos stated that Alex Sandro was the best full-back at the tournament. This selection came as a surprise to many, given Sandro started just two games in Qatar.

He started in two group stage games for Brazil, their 1-0 win against Switzerland and their 2-0 win against Serbia. In the knockout stages, he only had a 15-minute cameo in Brazil's quarterfinal defeat to Croatia.

Carlos also named Kylian Mbappe as the best forward, Croatia's Dominik Livakovic as the best goalkeeper, Aurelien Tchouameni as the best midfielder, and Morocco's Hakim Ziyech as the best winger at the tournament.

