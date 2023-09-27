Real Madrid and Saudi clubs ponder January move for Victor Osimhen after his fallout with current club Napoli - Reports

The controversy involving Napoli and Victor Osimhen has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and Real Madrid, with a potential January move now likely.

The prolific Nigerian striker finds himself in a tumultuous situation in Italy following a controversial TikTok video released by the club. The video in question depicted Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna while a high-pitched voice in the background screamed, "Gimme penalty please."

Napoli promptly removed the video, but the damage was already done. Osimhen's agent has gone on to issue legal threats against the club, signaling a breakdown in relations.

Moreover, according to GOAL, Osimhen further distanced himself from Napoli by erasing all mentions of the club from his Instagram account. This public display of disaffection has fanned the flames of speculation that the striker is likely to part ways with Gli Azzurri in January.

As reported by the Daily Mail (via GOAL), Real Madrid and various clubs from the Saudi Pro League have shown keen interest in signing Osimhen. The situation has also caught the attention of Chelsea, although financial constraints may render them unable to meet Osimhen's hefty wage demands.

The Nigerian striker's decision could hinge on multiple factors, including the resolution of his current dispute with Napoli, his personal ambitions, and the terms offered by the interested clubs. He remains a vital piece of the attacking machine for the Partenopei, having racked up three goals in five games this season.

Last season, he led them to win the Scudetto, scoring an impressive 26 goals in 32 Serie A games. However, it seems as though their seemingly productive relationship with the Nigerian striker has come to an end.

Roberto de Zerbi emerges as contender for Real Madrid managerial role amid Carlo Ancelotti's imminent departure

Carlo Ancelotti is preparing for his Real Madrid exit next summer to manage Brazil. Hence, Los Blancos have reportedly included Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi on their shortlist of replacements.

According to Spanish media outlet Cadena SER, De Zerbi is now among the individuals that Los Blancos are considering to helm their squad for the next season.

De Zerbi assumed his role as Brighton's manager in September 2022, succeeding Graham Potter. He has since turned heads with his exceptional performance at the Amex Stadium.

Under his guidance, Brighton achieved a historic sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, marking the club's highest position in history. This remarkable feat also secured Brighton's first-ever qualification for European football.

The Seagulls have continued their excellent form into the current season, accumulating an impressive 15 points from just six games. Their form has propelled them to third place in the Premier League table. De Zerbi's success at Brighton has not only brought him accolades but also the attention of one of the world's most prestigious football clubs in Real Madrid.