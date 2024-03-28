Real Madrid set to face competition from 4 PL clubs for Bundesliga star with £52 million release clause - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are set to compete with Real Madrid for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo this summer.

Olmo, formerly of the La Masia academy, has been an important player for Leipzig since joining the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020. He has so far scored 28 goals and provided 33 assists in 142 appearances for the Bundesliga side. Olmo has scored seven goals and has provided four assists in 19 appearances for Leipzig this season.

The Spain international is highly rated in the European circuit and as per the Daily Mail report, Real Madrid have shown interest in the 25-year-old. While Olmo is contracted with Leipzig until the end of the 2026-27 season, his current deal has a release clause of £52 million, which will come into effect in the summer. This has sparked Los Merengues' interest.

The Madrid giants are the favorites to land Kylian Mbappe in the summer and Joselu's signing also looks set to be converted to a permanent one. Olmo, though, could be a valuable addition to the squad. Los Blancos, however, would need to fend off interest from the four Premier League clubs to add the former Barcelona academy star to their ranks.

Olmo showcased his quality during the recent international break, scoring a spectacular goal against Brazil in La Roja's 3-3 draw. Los Blancos were interested in Olmo last summer as well and they could now intensify the pursuit.

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal is currently La Liga's top-scoring defender this season

Since re-joining Real Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, Dani Caravajal has gone on to become one of the finest full-backs in modern football.

Carvajal is enjoying his best-ever season in front of the goal this season. He has so far netted five goals in 31 appearances across competitions, including four in La Liga. The Spaniard is currently the top-scoring defender in this season's Spanish top-flight.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has had a trophy-laden career at the club level, winning 23 trophies with Los Merengues, including five UEFA Champions League titles.