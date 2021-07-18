Real Madrid could sign out-of-contract Juventus star - Reports

Real Madrid are planning to sign former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini on a free transfer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Football Espana).

Giorgio Chiellini had a tremendous Euro 2020 campaign, guiding Italy to their first international trophy since the 2006 World Cup. Despite Chiellini set to turn 37 before the start of the new season, Real Madrid are keen on offering the now out-of-contract Juventus defender a one-year deal.

However, Juventus are also planning to do the same after seeing his performances at Euro 2020. That said, Chiellini is likely to prefer a new challenge to end his career, with Real Madrid being an attractive option. The 36-year-old centre-back has played the entirety of his career in Italy thus far.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Spanish football evening headlines: Juve open to Pjanic/Ramsey swap, Real Madrid want Chiellini and Brexit issues for Bale and Trippier https://t.co/9fES5Yto6D — footballespana (@footballespana_) July 17, 2021

Real Madrid to battle Juventus for Chiellini as part of a major squad overhaul

Real Madrid are to undergo a massive squad overhaul following the departure of Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos have already lost their club captain Sergio Ramos, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Real are also on the verge of losing star defender Raphael Varane to Manchester United. It will leave new manager Carlo Ancelotti with just Eder Militao, new arrival David Alaba and Jesus Vallejo as the only viable options at centre-back.

Real Madrid could do with an experienced player in the dressing room to replace Sergio Ramos. Giorgio Chiellini's presence could galvanize the squad as they embark on a new era under Carlo Ancelotti.

Giorgio Chiellini's stakes have never been higher. (Photo by John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images)

Juventus, on the other hand, could do with re-signing Chiellini for the exact same reason. The Old Lady have a mixture of experienced and youthful centre-backs in their squad. The likes of Matthijs de Ligt could do with an experienced centre-back partner, while Leonardo Bonucci and Chiellini have always had a great partnership at Italy and Juventus.

Juventus and Real Madrid know that offering Giorgio Chiellini a new one-year deal could be a short term fix to a long-term problem. Both clubs will have to fork out a huge fee in order to sign a long-term replacement in the coming future.

Chiellini x Bonucci 💪



One day somebody will make a film about this pairing 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DBPEYeKj1I — Goal (@goal) July 14, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's 5 bold predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League season

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee