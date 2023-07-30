Real Madrid star has informed Florentino Perez he wants to leave this summer - Reports

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has reportedly told Florentino Perez that he wants to leave the club this summer. According to El Nacional, the France international is ready to call it a day on his Real Madrid stint and wants an exit before the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Mendy had a disappointing 2022-23 season. He struggled with injuries and fitness and started just 17 La Liga matches last term. Mendy is currently going through his worst period since becoming a Real Madrid player in 2019.

In Mendy's absence, Carlo Ancelotti deployed Eduardo Camavinga extensively at left-back. The Frenchman's absence has reportedly bothered Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is willing to let him leave for €25 million.

In addition to his injury issues, Mendy has not been able to strike up a good partnership with Vinicius Junior down the left side for Real Madrid. Now that Fran Garcia has been roped in, Mendy could fall further down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Florentino Perez wants Alphonso Davies at Real Madrid next summer

It is further claimed in the report that Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is a player that Perez covets. However, a move this summer looks unlikely, especially after Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the club's spending for the summer is over.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Barcelona, the Italian coach said:

"I think we are complete. The new players are doing very well. Brahim [Diaz] and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. I think the team has a lot of attacking options to give us chances to score goals."

In 133 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2019, Mendy has scored five goals and provided 10 assists.

According to reports, Real Madrid might even look to include Mendy in a potential deal for Mbappe in order to lower Paris Saint-Germain's asking price. Mbappe is being heavily linked with Real Madrid as PSG don't want to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.