Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces setback in €55 million battle with PSG over unpaid wages and bonuses - Reports

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly faced a setback in his legal case with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The France Football Federation (FFF) has deemed the forward's case against his former club "inadmissible".

Kylian Mbappe left PSG last summer to join Real Madrid as a free agent. However, the French giants reportedly owe him around €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses. The forward has taken the club to court to get the money he believes he is owed.

However, as per RMC Sport (via PSG Talk), the FFF has deemed his case inadmissible. The higher commission didn't hear from either party and met on January 30, 2025. On February 11, they decided that the case was inadmissible.

A preliminary hearing for the case will take place on May 26 which will be followed by a main hearing a few months after it. Kylian Mbappe's lawyer Delphine Verheyden stated after FFF's ruling:

“This reasoning, which is hard to understand, is preventing Kylian Mbappé from getting justice despite several favorable decisions.”

FFF's decision follows the Professional Football League (LFP)'s decision from December 11, which also deemed the case inadmissible. PSG has also taken LFP to the Paris Judicial Court for two previous cases where the league favored the Real Madrid superstar.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Kylian Mbappe's recent form for Real Madrid

While he has multiple things to deal with off the pitch, Kylian Mbappe has been excellent on the pitch. After an underwhelming start to life at Real Madrid, he's been prolific in the last couple of months. He has scored 11 goals in his last 11 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid are set to host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 play-off second leg on Wednesday. The Spanish giants hold a one-goal advantage, having won 3-2 in the first leg. Ahead of the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Mbappe's form and he answered (via Managing Madrid):

“I don’t see anything new. He’s motivated, physically well, he shows it.... He handles the stress before the game very well, he’s very calm. He has good stress management. At the moment he is doing very well.”

Kylian Mbappe has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 36 games across competitions this season. He notably scored in both Los Blancos' UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup wins over Borussia Dortmund and Pachuca, respectively.

