Real Madrid superstar to be fit for UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown against Manchester City: Reports

Real Madrid left-back David Alaba is reportedly set to be fit in time to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Alaba picked up a calf injury in his side's 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 18). According to El Chiringuito TV journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, the Austrian will be out for two weeks but fit in time for the City tie.

Real Madrid sealed their place in the last four of the Champions League with an impressive win over Chelsea. However, it was marred by Alaba's injury as the defender was forced off at half-time.

However, Alaba should be fit in time to face Manchester City in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9. He is also looking to recover in time for Los Blancos' Copa del Rey final encounter with Osasuna on May 6.

Antonio Rudiger replaced Alaba during the win over Chelsea and is expected to do so while he recovers. Carlo Ancelotti may also offer minutes to Nacho Fernandez, who has provided depth as a backup option this season.

It comes as a boost for Real Madrid as they face a City side who many deem to be favorites in the tie. Pep Guardiola's men punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric set to extend his stay with club until 2024

Luka Modric isn't packing his bags just yet.

Luka Modric's future has been uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The veteran midfielder has been a hero for Los Merengues over the years.

The Croatian will have the chance to make more history with Real Madrid as Relevo reports he is set to seal a one-year extension. The club's president Florentino Perez has told Modric, 37, that he will renew his contract.

Modric has featured 42 times across competitions this season, scoring six goals and contributing as many assists. The report adds that the midfielder's intentions have always been to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has not considered listening to any offers from other clubs.

The Croatian midfielder arrived at Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for €35 million. Modric has made 478 appearances since then, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. He has won the Champions League five times, the La Liga title thrice, and the Copa del Rey once.

Poll : 0 votes