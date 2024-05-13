Real Madrid superstar helps the club out by sending Instagram messages to transfer targets: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr reportedly helps out the club by contacting potential transfer targets on Instagram. According to Relevo journalist Jorge C Picon, Vinicius sends Instagram messages to players who could be valuable additions to the Los Blancos squad.

The report revealed that one such target was Jude Bellingham, whom Vinicius befriended even before he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. When Jude was still playing at Dortmund and had just decided on his next destination, Vinicius reportedly contacted the player via Instagram and the duo exchanged regular messages on the platform.

The Brazilian is believed to have invited Jude Bellingham and his mother to his home and helped them in every way possible. Vinicius and his family advised the Birmingham family about potential residential areas and provided relevant information about the city of Madrid.

Jude's mother highly appreciated Vinicius's support, which helped them settle down in Madrid quickly and efficiently, the aforementioned report suggested. Vinicius and Jude Bellingham became close friends during the process and have since then gone on dinner together several times and visited each other's homes.

Both Vinicius and Jude Bellingham have been key to the Los Blancos' fantastic season, as they picked up their 36th La Liga title. They are set to clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 2.

Jude Bellingham called Vinicius 'the best player in the world' at the Real Madrid La Liga trophy parade

Real Madrid conducted a trophy parade and celebration in the capital city of Madrid on May 12 to celebrate their 36th La Liga title this season.

During the celebration, Bellingham went on to call his Brazilian teammate 'the best player in the world' and revealed that he's glad to see everyone come and celebrate the league title with them.

"All good. I'm very happy [to see everyone come celebrate with us] today, with the best player in the world [to Vinicius]," Bellingham said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Vinicius also complimented his friend, calling him 'the best' while jokingly laughing off his compliment. The two posed together several times and celebrated their first league title together. Vini has won the La Liga twice before this season.

The Brazilian superstar has 21 goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season. Jude Bellingham is not far behind with 22 goals and 10 assists over 39 appearances for the club this term. The pair also have six joint goal participations.

Both players are major contenders for the Ballon D'or this season, especially if the Los Blancos wins their 15th Champions League at Wembley next month. However, the duo's Ballon D'or rankings are also likely to depend on their performances in the Copa America and the Euros.