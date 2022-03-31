Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe could sign short-term extension with PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer by many. However, the 23-year-old forward could still sign a contract extension with Les Parisiens, it has been claimed in France.

Mbappe has his contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side expiring at the end of the season. While there are only three more months remaining on his deal, there is no clarity on his future yet.

Real Madrid, who failed with attempts to sign the France international last summer, are determined to snap him up on a free transfer. PSG, on the other hand, remain hopeful of convincing him to put pen to paper on a fresh contract.

Despite his contract nearing an end, Mbappe is said to be keen to hear what both sides have to offer him. Los Blancos have been tipped to win the tug-of-war between the two clubs for months, but there could be a twist in the tale.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Mbappe to Real Madrid is still not finalized. There is a number of questions to be resolved between the player and Real Madrid, such as the subject of image rights. 🥇| Mbappe to Real Madrid is still not finalized. There is a number of questions to be resolved between the player and Real Madrid, such as the subject of image rights. @polomarca 🚨🥇| Mbappe to Real Madrid is still not finalized. There is a number of questions to be resolved between the player and Real Madrid, such as the subject of image rights. @polomarca

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Mbappe has been opening up to the idea of staying at PSG more and more recently. The forward's entourage has reportedly been enticed by the idea of signing a two-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

The Parisians were eliminated by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after losing 3-2 on aggregate this month. There have been suggestions that Mbappe would prefer to leave the club on a better note than that.

Carlo Ancelotti's side looked likely to sign Mbappe on a free transfer at the turn of the year. However, there is still hope at the Parc des Princes that Mbappe can be persuaded to stay beyond this summer, as per the report.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| There is still nothing signed between Mbappé and Real Madrid. 🥇| There is still nothing signed between Mbappé and Real Madrid. @Santi_J_FM 🚨🥇| There is still nothing signed between Mbappé and Real Madrid. @Santi_J_FM

Meanwhile, Mbappe's entourage are keen to make a final decision soon. They reportedly want to answer questions regarding the France international's future before the end of the season.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

Kylian Mbappe has arguably been PSG's best performer this season. The France international has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists from 37 appearances across all competitions for Les Parisiens.

The 23-year-old also starred for Mauricio Pochettino's side in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid. He netted both goals for the Ligue 1 giants, but could not prevent them from losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe, though, appears to be on course to help the Parisians win Ligue 1 this season. Pochettino and Co have 65 points to their from 29 matches and enjoy a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

