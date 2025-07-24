Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich not eyeing Rodrygo, Los Blancos rule out midfield duo sale, and more - July 24, 2025

Real Madrid are currently working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The LaLiga giants failed to win the league and the Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are not interested in Rodrygo Goes this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have no desire to offload two midfield stars this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 24, 2025.

Bayern Munich not eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Bayern Munich are not eyeing a move for Rodrygo Goes at the moment, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool and Arsenal are eyeing the 24-year-old. It has also been mentioned that the Bavarians hold an interest in Rodrygo this summer.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Falk insisted that the Bundesliga giants are prioritising a move for Luis Diaz instead.

“Max Eberl is under pressure to perform in the transfer window. Afterwards, the bosses are set to come together to debate whether the window was a good one or not for FC Bayern,” said Falk.

He continued:

“So, Bayern are really, really sure they’ll sign Luis Diaz, but they were also really, really sure they’d get Florian Wirtz. So, another disappointment of this scale for a top target would be seismic and really ramp up the pressure for Eberl."

He concluded:

“If they fail to sign Diaz, they’d need a really big name to get the media and supporters back on side and praising their efforts in the window. At that point, a name like Rodrygo would help. But, at the moment, he’s still not a target on the list for Bayern Munich. It’s just the wish of the fans.”

Rodrygo registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 54 outings for Real Madrid last season.

Real Madrid rule out Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos sale

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid are not interested in offloading Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos this summer, according to journalist Anton Meana. The LaLiga giants are embarking on a fresh start under Xabi Alonso in the upcoming season and want to keep their assets intact.

Ceballos is linked with a move to Real Betis, but remains a key squad member for Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also counting on Camavinga, whose versatility could be an asset for Alonso.

Los Blancos unwilling to consider Gonzalo Garcia exit

Gonzalo Garcia

Real Madrid have no desire to offload Gonzalo Garcia this summer amid interest from Sunderland, according to SI.com. The Spanish striker has become a household name following his exploits at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Garcia scored four goals and set up one more from six games for Xabi Alonso's team, helping them reach the semifinals. His efforts have already turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent.

Recent reports have suggested that Sunderland are ready to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu this year. While the player has a €30m valuation, Los Blancos are unlikely to entertain any talks of his exit, as he could play a key role under Alonso next season.

