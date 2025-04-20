Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bundesliga ace wants Los Blancos move, Carlo Ancelotti set to leave, more - April 20, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 20, in LaLiga. Los Blancos are lagging behind in the title race after 31 games, sitting seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, a Bundesliga midfielder is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti is all set to part ways with the LaLiga champions this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 20, 2025.

Florian Wirtz wants Real Madrid move

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz would prefer to join Real Madrid if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen, according to BILD via AS. The German midfielder is a wanted man this summer after a series of impressive performances for the Bundesliga champions.

Wirtz has registered 15 goals and 13 assists from 40 games across competitions this season. The 21-year-old has been indispensable for the German side in recent seasons and remains key to their future plans.

Wirtz is under contract at the BayArena until 2027, and Leverkusen have no desire to let him go. However, that hasn't stopped his suitors from sniffing around.

Los Blancos are likely to invest in a new midfielder this summer. The LaLiga giants want a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, who is in the final lap of his career.

The Croatian's contract expires this summer, and he is due to turn 40 in September this year. As such, succession plans are in order, but the report adds that Wirtz is not a priority for Real Madrid right now.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are in the race as well, but the German has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. If that doesn't materialize, Wirtz has City ahead of the Bavarians as his preferred destination.

Carlo Ancelotti set to leave

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is all set to part ways with Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez. The Italian manager's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air following an indifferent season.

The defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, over two legs, could be the final nail in the coffin. It now appears that both parties have agreed to part ways at the end of the campaign, although they will publicly deny the agreement.

Los Blancos want to see off Ancelotti as a legend this summer. The Italian's contract with the LaLiga giants runs until 2026, but his time is likely to end ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti is also enticed by the prospect of taking over the Brazil national team. The Italian manager now wants to end the season on a high by helping Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey, where they face Barcelona in the final.

Los Blancos eyeing Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki

Real Madrid have set their sights on Rayan Cherki, according to SPORT. The French forward has been quite impressive for Lyon this season, registering 12 goals and 18 assists from 39 games.

Cherki is under contract until 2026, but with the Ligue 1 giants under financial distress, he is likely to be available for a reduced fee this summer. Multiple clubs are eyeing the 21-year-old with interest, including Los Blancos.

