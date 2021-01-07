Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club prioritise move for 22-year-old superstar, in-form Premier League attacker added to Blancos' shortlist, and more — 7th January 2021

Real Madrid have managed to turn their season around after a turbulent start and are on a superb run of results at the moment. The Blancos sit second on the league standings as they look to win a second successive LaLiga Santander title for the first time in nearly a decade. They are set to travel to Osasuna come weekend as their league campaign is set to resume.

Ahead of their upcoming game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid to prioritise Kylian Mbappe signing

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are said to be keen on signing Kylian Mbappe this summer and will begin negotiations for him at the end of the ongoing campaign, as per reports in Spain. The Blancos have long admired the French superstar and came close to signing him in the past. Now, with Mbappe entering the final 18 months of his contract, the Spanish champions will look to capitalise on the situation and sign him this summer.

The report claims that Mbappe has rejected advances from Manchester City and their offer of a staggering €35m-per-season in order to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain does not change his plan of an eventual move to Real Madrid.

Isco to Arsenal a no-go

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Isco will not be moving to Arsenal, as per reliable English journalist David Ornstein. The Spaniard has been linked strongly with a move to the Gunners, who are in dire need of a creative midfielder. Isco, on the other hand, is in need of minutes in order to seal his place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the upcoming UEFA Euros.

🚨🌕| Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn't want to sign Isco. @David_Ornstein #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 7, 2021

Ornstein reported that Mikel Arteta is unwilling to sanction a move for Isco, and will look elsewhere, with the likes of Emi Buendia of Norwich City being considered. Manchester City, however, are still said to be monitoring Isco's situation.

Heung-Min Son will consider Real Madrid switch

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur ace Heung-Min Son will consider a move to Real Madrid if they give him a 'superstar' status in their side, as per reports. The Premier League attacker has been one of the most impressive players in world football at the moment, having already racked up 16 goals for Jose Mourinho's side.

Son Heung-min's shooting across all competitions this season:



◎ 42 shots

◎ 26 shots on target

◉ 62% shot accuracy

◎ 16 goals scored

◉ 38% conversion rate



The most clinical man in sports entertainment. pic.twitter.com/AMacbBMRvv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 5, 2021

The report claims that Real Madrid are watching the reigning Puskas Award winner closely and will consider a move for him should they fail to land either one of their priority targets, Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. Son has forged an excellent partnership with English captain Harry Kane, and has helped Mourinho's troops put together a charge for the Premier League title.

