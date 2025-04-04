Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Los Blancos ace, club want Bernardo Silva, and more - April 4, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Valencia on Saturday, April 5, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team is second in the league table after 29 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on a Los Blancos star. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions are interested in Bernardo Silva.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 4, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Liverpool are interested in Arda Guler, according to Caught Offside. The Turkey international's future at Real Madrid is up in the air ahead of the summer.

Guler joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 with a big reputation but has failed to live up to expectations so far. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti and is understandably frustrated by the situation.

Guler has registered three goals and seven assists from 32 games across competitions for the LaLiga giants this season. However, only 11 of them have been starts.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to prise him away. The Reds are planning to add more creativity to their final third and see Guler as a fine fit for Arne Slot's tactics.

However, the Turkish midfielder's recent war of words with Dominik Szoboszlai on social media has added some doubts over a possible move to Anfield. Aston Villa, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are among other parties keeping a close eye on developments.

Interestingly, the youngster is under contract with Real Madrid until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy. Los Blancos have very high hopes for him as well, but things could change if he fails to convince them in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid want Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid are considering a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The Spanish champions are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park, with Luka Modric's future unclear.

The Croatian midfielder is in the final months of his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet. Modric is set to turn 40 years old this September and Los Blancos have to lay down succession plans.

Real Madrid initially wanted Bruno Fernandes for the job, but Manchester United have no desire to let him go. They have now identified Bernardo Silva as an alternative.

The Manchester City man has been quite influential at the Etihad for a while. The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season, so he could be available for a reasonable fee this year.

Eduardo Camavinga's future up in the air

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga's future remains uncertain ahead of the summer, according to Defensa Central. The French midfielder has blown hot and cold this season and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti.

Camavinga has registered one goal and two assists from 29 games across competitions this season, including 18 starts. The 22-year-old has also missed 23 games for club and country due to various injuries.

Despite his struggles, the player is not short of suitors. Clubs in the Premier League, as well as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), remain interested in his signature.

