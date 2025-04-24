Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, club suffer Alexis Mac Allister blow, and more - April 24, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday, April 23, in LaLiga. Arda Guler scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute to secure all three points for his team.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Premier League full-back. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 24, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid has set its sights on Milos Kerkez, according to Sky Sports. The LaLiga champions are planning squad reinforcements after a disappointing campaign.

With Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia failing to impress, Los Blancos want to pay special attention to the left-back position this summer. Alphonso Davies had previously been identified as an option for the role, but the Canadian has recently signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid has now turned to Kerkez as an alternative. The Hungarian speedster has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts and now want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for the 21-year-old.

Los Blancos suffer Alexis Mac Allister blow

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has played down rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The Argentine midfielder has been outstanding since arriving at Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

Mac Allister has registered six goals and five assists from 46 games across competitions this season. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are eyeing him as a possible replacement for Luka Modric.

However, speaking recently to journalist Gason Edul as cited by Caught Offside, Mac Allister insisted that he is happy at Anfield.

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present. No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest," said Mac Allister.

He continued:

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs.”

Mac Allister won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

Chelsea leading race for Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Chelsea are the frontrunners in the race to sign Dean Huijsen this summer, according to The Independent. The 20-year-old defender is apparently a target for Real Madrid as well.

Los Blancos are planning to reinforce their backline this summer amid Eder Militao's prolonged injury troubles. The Brazilian is sidelined with his second ACL injury in less than two years.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions also have to lay down succession plans for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, both of whom are on the wrong side of 30. Huijsen has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season and has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid are trailing Chelsea in the race, while Liverpool and Arsenal are apparently in the mix as well. The Blues are reportedly ready to offer Huijsen a seven-year deal.

