Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, PSG want Rodrygo, and more - July 3, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals on Saturday, July 5, at the MetLife Stadium. Los Blancos arrive at the game on the back of their 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday, July 1.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are interested in Cristian Romero. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 3, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero

Real Madrid have set their sights on Cristian Romero, according to Caught Offside. The report adds that Atletico Madrid also have their eyes on the Argentine defender.

Romero has been a rock at the back for Tottenham Hotspur of late and is among the best defenders in the world at the moment. The 27-year-old has had his issues with injuries, but remains highly desired across the continent.

Los Blancos are planning further additions to their backline after roping in Dean Huijsen this summer. With David Alaba struggling to stay fit, the LaLiga giants have apparently turned to Romero.

Spurs, though, would prefer him to stay and value him at €70m. The Argentine is under contract with the north London side until 2027, but they are looking to hand him a new deal with a significant pay hike.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's asking price could be a dealbreaker for both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Los Rojiblancos value the player at half his price tag and are already planning talks to bridge the gap. Los Blancos are also considering a move, and it is believed that Romero could be open to joining the club as well.

PSG want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

PSG are ready to take Rodrygo Goes to the Parc des Princes this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian has been an unused substitute for Real Madrid in the last two games at the FIFA Club World Cup, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso has raised doubts regarding Rodrygo's place in the starting XI, and the Parisians are ready to take advantage. The 24-year-old is also open to a departure in search of regular football, and could be enticed by the chance to join the Ligue 1 champions. Los Blancos have apparently set a €80m price tag on Rodrygo, but their poor relationship with PSG, owing to the Kylian Mbappe fiasco, could affect the move.

Real Betis not planning Dani Ceballos return

Dani Ceballos

Real Betis are not planning a move for Dani Ceballos this summer, club president Angel Haro has confirmed. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a return to the Benito Villamarin in recent summers, and those rumours have surfaced once again this year.

Speaking to COPE Sevilla, however, Haro insisted that a move is unlikely at the moment.

“Dani had the right moment to come. Now we are not in a position to make a transfer of any magnitude. It is very hypothetical. It’s complicated. It’s complex. He renewed with Madrid and I think he wants to feel like a Real Madrid player,” said Haro.

Ceballos has struggled for prominence under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid so far, managing just 47 minutes of first team football.

