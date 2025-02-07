Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Premier League ace, Luka Modric wants to stay, and more - February 7, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 8) in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are at the top of the LaLiga table after 22 games, while their opponents are a point behind on second.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Premier League defender. Elsewhere, Luka Modric is eager to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 7, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid are set to battle Chelsea for the services of Dean Huijsen this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga champions are expected to invest in a new defender following a series of injuries at the back.

Eder Militao is out for the season after sustaining a second ACL injury in less than two years. Meanwhile, David Alaba is sidelined again after only recently returning from a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Antonio Rudiger is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem. The situation has forced Los Blancos to plan for summer reinforcements and they have identified Huijsen as a target.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season, appearing 20 times across competitions. The Cherries would ideally like to keep him at the club, but Real Madrid could convince them with a proper offer. However, Los Blancos will face competition from Chelsea in the race for Huijsen, who is under contract until 2030.

Luka Modric wants to stay

Luka Modric

Luka Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond his current contract, which expires this summer, according to AS. The Croatian midfielder is in the final phase of his career but continues to be a key figure for the club.

Modric has registered three goals and six assists from 34 games across competitions this season, 15 of which were starts. While he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti, his experience and leadership qualities are an asset for Los Blancos.

However, Luka Modric will turn 40 in September this year, so his future remains in the dark. There have been no discussions between the LaLiga giants and the player regarding a new deal, and both remain relaxed about the situation. However, the Croatian is preparing to feature for his country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and wants to stay with Real Madrid for another season.

Multiple clubs wanted Endrick in January

Endrick was a wanted man in January

Multiple clubs attempted to prise Endrick away on loan in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Brazilian's future was subject to speculation in January after failing to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Arsenal, Juventus, Sevilla, West Ham United, Villarreal, and Getafe were all interested in Endrick and inquired about a possible loan deal. However, Real Madrid turned them down, with the club steadfast in their plans to gently integrate the 18-year-old into the team.

There's a lot of competition for places in the starting XI, but Los Blancos want Endrick to continue his development at the club. The Brazilian has registered five goals and one assist from 22 games this season.

