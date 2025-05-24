Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing PSG ace, Inter Miami want Luka Modric, and more - May 24, 2025

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 24, in their final game of the LaLiga campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already surrendered the league title to bitter rivals Barcelona and are set to finish second behind them this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder. Elsewhere, Inter Miami are keen to secure the services of Luka Modric this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 24, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Vitinha

Vitinha is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid has set its sights on Vitinha, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are planning for squad reinforcements after a disappointing campaign.

Toni Kroos's retirement last summer left a significant gap in the midfield. With Luka Modric set to leave this summer, acquiring a new midfielder could become a priority this year.

Vitinha has been outstanding for PSG this season and has seemingly been identified as the ideal successor to Toni Kroos. However, he is under contract until 2029, having only signed a new deal in February of this year. To complicate matters, Los Blancos have a strained relationship with the Ligue 1 champions, making it challenging to secure the Portuguese player's signature.

Inter Miami want Luka Modric

Luka Modric

Inter Miami is ready to bring Luka Modric to the MLS, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Croatian midfielder is preparing to leave Real Madrid this summer as a free agent.

Although he is due to turn 40 this September, Modric has demonstrated that he still has some football left in him. The Herons have been linked with the veteran midfielder for quite some time, and those rumors have recently picked up momentum.

It was also suggested that Lionel Messi personally urged Inter Miami to pursue Modric. The Florida-based club is reportedly preparing a one-year offer worth $2.5 million to entice him to move to Chase Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti set to leave

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti will step down from his position at the end of this season, Real Madrid has confirmed. The Italian manager leaves Santiago Bernabeu as the club's most decorated manager, with 15 trophies to his name.

In a message shared on social media, Ancelotti expressed gratitude to the club for a wonderful experience.

“Today we part ways again. Once again, I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager. They have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey filled with emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this club,” wrote Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Thanks to President Florentino Perez, the club, my players, my staff, and, above all, to this unique fan base that has always made me feel like one of them. What we’ve achieved together will forever remain in the memory of Real Madrid fans, not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabeu are now part of football history.”

Recent reports have suggested that Xabi Alonso, who has announced that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, will take charge as Ancelotti's successor.

