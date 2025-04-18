Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Serie A ace, club targeting new left-back, more - April 18, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 20, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Serie A midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are eager to rope in a new left-back this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 18, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella

Real Madrid have set their sights on Nicolo Barella, according to Fichajes. The Italian midfielder has been indispensable for Inter Milan in recent seasons and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Los Blancos are looking for a new midfielder following a disappointing campaign so far. With Luka Modric nearing the end of his career, the LaLiga giants want to rope in a new face to take control of the middle of the park.

Barella has been identified as an option and has apparently become an obsession for Real Madrid of late. The club are convinced that the player's profile will make him a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old has registered three goals and eight assists from 43 games this season. Barella is under contract until 2029, and Inter Milan have no desire to let him go for cheap.

The Nerazzurri have apparently set an asking price of €80m for their prized asset. Los Blancos have the financial muscle to script a deal, although the final outcome could depend on the Italian. Barella is settled at Inter but could be tempted by the chance to represent one of the biggest clubs of the world.

Los Blancos targeting new left-back

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are planning to reinforce the left-back position this summer, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz. The LaLiga champions were heavily linked with a move for Alphonso Davies this summer.

However, the Canadian has ended all speculation regarding his future by signing a new deal with Bayern Munich in February this year. The situation has forced the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to look for alternatives.

Los Blancos are searching for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, both of whom have failed to impress this year. Among the players currently on their radar are Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, Girona full-back and former player Miguel Gutierrez, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) speedster Nuno Mendes.

Real Madrid learn Xabi Alonso price

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid have to pay €10m to secure the services of Xabi Alonso this summer, according to BILD via SPORT. Carlo Ancelotti's reign at the Santiago Bernabeu is expected to end this summer after the club's exit from the Champions League this week.

Alonso has long been named as the Italian's successor, thanks to his stellar work with Bayer Leverkusen. Interestingly, it now appears that the Spaniard has a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga champions to leave before the expiry of his contract in 2026.

However, he can only move to a top tier club, and in exchange for monetary compensation. The report doesn't reveal the price tag but it is believed to be a two-figure sum, so Los Blancos have to pay at least €10m to secure Alonso.

