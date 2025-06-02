Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Luka Modric heir, Antonio Rudiger rejects Saudi move, and more - June 2, 2025

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso has already taken over as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder as the ideal successor for Luka Modric. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger has turned down the chance to leave the LaLiga giants this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 2, 2025.

Real Madrid identify Vitinha as Luka Modric heir

Vitinha has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have zeroed in on Vitinha as a possible replacement for Luka Modric, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The Croatian midfielder is set to leave at the end of this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Modric has been integral to the LaLiga giants' recent success, but will turn 40 in September this year. Los Blancos now desire a suitable replacement this summer, with Angelo Stiller also on their radar.

The VfB Stuttgart midfielder has been very impressive this season, helping them win the DFB Pokal. His efforts have already ignited talk of a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Vitinha has also turned heads at Real Madrid after a stunning campaign with PSG. The Portuguese midfielder was instrumental in the Parisians' treble-winning campaign.

He helped PSG demolish Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final and has now endeared himself to Los Blancos. However, the 25-year-old is under contract with the Parisians until 2027, so prising him away won't be easy.

Antonio Rudiger rejects Saudi move

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has turned down a massive offer to move to the Middle East this summer, according to journalist Sacho Tavoleri. The 32-year-old's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

With Real Madrid roping in Dean Huijsen to bolster their attack, speculation is ripe regarding Rudiger's next move. It is now being reported that Al-Hilal attempted to take advantage of the situation and prise the German defender away.

The Saudi club apparently offered Rudiger a massive two-year contract, which included 3.5 times his current wages. There was also an option for an additional year in the proposal. However, Rudiger turned them down, as he wants to help Los Blancos return to their best next season under Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos offering €30-35m for Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are willing to offer €30-35m for Alvaro Carreras this summer, according to A Bola. The Spanish left-back has been a revelation since leaving Manchester United permanently last summer to join Benfica.

Carreras has registered four goals and five assists from 50 games across competitions for the Portuguese club this season. His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a new left-back is the need of the hour.

The 22-year-old has apparently been identified as an upgrade on Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy. Los Blancos have already agreed on personal terms with Carreras and are now trying to strike an agreement with Benfica.

The Portuguese club, though, wants the player's €50m release clause to be triggered to let him go. However, an agreement could still be reached between the two parties.

