Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in PSG defender, club enter race for Dutch superstar, and more - 20th September 2021

Real Madrid scripted an eleventh-hour comeback win on Sunday against Valencia at Mestalla. Los Blancos went behind in the 66th minute but displayed an indomitable spirit to get back into the game in the 86th minute through Vinicius Junior. Two minutes later, Karim Benzema scored the winner to secure all three points.

On the transfer front, Real Madrid are interested in a Brazilian defender who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos have also entered the race for a highly-rated Dutch defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 20 September 2021.

Real Madrid interested in PSG defender

Marquinhos is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Marquinhos, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos remain interested in defensive reinforcements, having lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. The La Liga giants brought in David Alaba, but desire more quality at the heart of their backline.

Real Madrid have reportedly prepared a five-man shortlist of potential defensive targets, including Marquinhos. The Brazilian has been a defensive rock for Paris Saint-Germain in recent years and has impressed Los Blancos' scouts with his consistent performances. Marquinhos has amassed 327 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 31 goals and setting up eight.

The Brazilian was handed the armband at the Parc des Princes after the departure of Thiago Silva in the summer of 2020. Pricing him away from PSG will be no walk in the park, with the player currently valued at €75m by the French heavyweights. Real Madrid are expected to break the bank for Erling Haaland next summer, so another big-money move might not be possible in the same window.

Los Blancos enter race for Dutch superstar

Real Madrid have entered the race for Matthijs de Ligt.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos have been buoyed by Mino Raiola's recent comments, where the super-agent claimed his client could leave Juventus next summer. There's already a long line of suitors for the Dutchman and the La Liga giants have been added to that list.

De Ligt fits the criteria of players currently being courted by Real Madrid. The 22-year-old is already among the finest defenders in the world and could become a mainstay at the heart of the La Liga side’s defense for years. However, Los Blancos will face stiff competition from Chelsea and Barcelona for his services.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Real Madrid's fighting spirit against Valencia

Karim Benzema scored the winner against Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti was very pleased with his team's never-say-die attitude against Valencia. Speaking after the win, as relayed by Marca, the Real Madrid manager praised his team's fighting spirit.

"I have a team that fights, whether they're playing well or badly. That is the feeling that I have today," said Ancelotti

"Benzema and Vinicius are doing very well, together with Hazard they produced some good combinations."

The Italian went on to praise Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, but also pointed out that his entire team played well.

"[Vinicius and Benzema] are Real Madrid forwards, we are lucky to have them. But I am satisfied with everyone. [Eden] Hazard was good, [Eduardo] Camavinga was good," said Ancelotti.

