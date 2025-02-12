Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive William Saliba boost, PSG eyeing Vinicius Jr, and more - February 12, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs first leg on Tuesday, February 11, at the Etihad. Kylian Mbappe, Brahmi Diaz, and Jude Bellingham found the back of the net to give Carlo Ancelotti's side a slender advantage going into the second leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to sign William Saliba. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on Vinicius Junior.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 12, 2025.

Real Madrid receive William Saliba boost

William Saliba

William Saliba is ready to move to Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports. The LaLiga champions have apparently held talks with the Frenchman regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Saliba is under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and is a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans. However, Los Blancos are willing to offer a world-record bid for the 23-year-old, who is also open to a move to the club.

Saliba is apparently keen to team up with international teammate Kylian Mabppe at Real Madrid. Los Blancos are his dream club and he is ready to leave the Gunners to secure a move this summer.

The Frenchman has been a rock at the back this season for the north London side, appearing 33 times across competitions. Along with Virgil van Dijk, he has been the best defender in the league this campaign.

The LaLiga giants are looking to rope in a new defender to address a series of injuries at the back. Saliba has caught the eye and they are ready to go with all guns blazing for him this summer.

PSG eyeing Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Junior

PSG have set their sights on Vinicius Junior, according to El Chiringuito. The Parisians were also interested in the Brazilian last summer following Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid.

However, a move failed to materialize, and Vinicius ended up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has been in superb form this campaign as well, scoring 16 goals and setting up 11 more from 30 games for Los Blancos.

His efforts have forced the Ligue 1 giants to rekindle their interest in Vinicius, and they have already had a conversation with the player's camp. The Brazilian's future with the LaLiga giants remains uncertain, although he has a contract until 2027. Vinicius has struggled to build up a partnership with Mbappe at Real Madrid and could be tempted to leave.

Los Blancos face competition for Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Joshua Kimmich, according to BILD via Mundo Deportivo. The German midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Bayern Munich and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are also on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer and have apparently identified Kimmich as an option to replace the aging Luka Modric. The Croatian's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu also expires at the end of this season and he been offered a new deal yet.

Modric will turn 40 this September, and Los Blancos are eager to lay down succession plans. However, the Reds apparently have their eyes on the veteran midfielder as well.

