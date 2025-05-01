Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Chelsea ace, Juventus eyeing Fran Garcia, and more - May 1, 2025

Real Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona last weekend, and are also trailing the Catalans in the title race. Carlo Ancelotti's team next faces Celta Vigo in the league on Sunday, May 4, at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Chelsea midfielder. Elsewhere, Juventus have entered the race to sign Fran Garcia.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 1, 2025.
Real Madrid want Enzo Fernandez
Real Madrid remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to The Daily Mail (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga champions are expected to invest in their midfield following a poor campaign so far.
Los Blancos have struggled to cope with Toni Kroos' retirement, while Luka Modric is already in the final phase of his contract. The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchoumeni have failed to kick on, and Real Madrid desperately need a new controller in the middle of the park.
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been named as an option, while Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has been linked to the Santiago Bernabeu as well. However, it now appears that Los Blancos have also added Fernandez to their wish list.
The Argentinean has been decisive for La Albiceleste in recent years and remains an important figure under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Fernandez is a long-term target for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy, who have had their eyes on him since his River Plate days.
They are ready to go for the kill this summer, but the Blues have no desire to let the 24-year-old leave. Fernandez has grown in stature at Stamford Bridge in recent months and is considered an indispensable part of the club's future. He is under contract with the London giants until 2032.
Juventus eyeing Fran Garcia
Juventus have set their sights on Fran Garcia, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish left-back has played regularly for Real Madrid of late owing to Ferland Mendy's injury troubles.
Garcia has registered four assists from 42 games across competitions this season. However, he has failed to convince Los Blancos, adding to speculation regarding his future.
Juventus are apparently keeping a close eye on the situation as they plan for life after Andrea Cambiaso. The Italian is expected to make the move to the Premier League this summer and the Bianconeri want Garcia as his replacement.
Juventus have apparently enquired about his availability and the LaLiga giants could be open to his departure. Real Madrid could even consider a loan exit, which could suit the Serie A side.
Los Blancos face Chelsea competition for Dean Huijsen
Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Dean Huijsen this summer, according to AS (via Caught Offside). The Bournemouth defender has been in inspired form of late and is wanted by Real Madrid as well.
However, the Blues are pushing to secure Huijsen's services before the beginning of the FIFA Club World Cup. The London giants want the 20-year-old at Stamford Bridge by June 14 and are apparently willing to trigger his €60m release clause to get a deal across the line.