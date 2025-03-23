Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City eyeing Los Blancos ace, Luka Modric wants to stay, and more - March 23, 2025

Real Madrid are involved in the LaLiga title race once again this season. Los Blancos are second in the league table after 28 games, tied on 60 points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have set their sights on a French midfielder. Elsewhere, Luka Modric wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 23, 2025.

Manchester City eyeing Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Eduardo Camavinga, according to former scout Mick Brown. The French midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti of late, raising questions about his future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown insisted that the 22-year-old's future could be linked to that of the Italian manager.

“There have been whispers that Carlo Ancelotti might leave at the end of the season. All of a sudden, some players on the fringes might think they have a chance. So Camavinga isn’t getting as much first-team football as he wants at the moment, but if they get a new manager in, that might change. That would be a significant blow as far as a move to Man City goes," Brown said.

He continued:

“We know they’re keen on signing him, but if he’s given his chance at Real Madrid I think he’d be happy to stay. I think it will depend on what happens with the manager’s future.”

Camavinga is under contract with Real Madrid until 2029.

Luka Modric wants to stay

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has revealed that he wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 39-year-old's contract expires in a few months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Speaking to Telefoot, as cited by Madrid Universal, Modric insisted that he isn't thinking of his future right now.

"I would like to retire at Real Madrid. It would be a dream for me, but we will see what happens. I am not under any pressure. A new contract? No rush. The season is still long, we have a lot of games. We’ll see then. My dream is to retire at Real Madrid,” Modric said.

The Croatian legend has registered four goals and seven assists from 44 games this season.

Real Madrid suffer Nico Paz blow

Nico Paz is wanted back at the Santiago Bernabeu

Nico Paz wants to stay at Como, according to his father, Pablo Paz. The Argentinean midfielder left Real Madrid last summer to move to the Serie A side and has been a hit in Italy. His efforts have sparked talk of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking recently as cited by Calciomercato, Paz senior insisted that his son is happy at Como.

“He loves everything here, the team, the group, and the people. I agree with him too. Of course, there are big things at stake but staying here for another year would be appropriate,” said Pablo Paz.

He continued:

“I think if you asked Nico what he would like to do, he would definitely want to stay in Como for another year, because he feels comfortable and happy, and with Fabregas, it’s like getting a master’s degree at university.”

Paz has registered six goals and six assists from 27 games this season.

