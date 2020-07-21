Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG to make a bid for Vinicius Jr, club to lose out on top transfer target and more - 21st July 2020

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted that the club is under a lot of financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is, therefore, likely to refrain from spending big in the transfer window. Los Blancos are also trying to offload some of their players in order to lower their wage bill.

Let's take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news and rumours that made headlines on 21 July 2020.

Oscar Rodriguez moves closer to joining Villarreal

The 22-year-old Oscar Rodriguez might not return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, who has been on loan at Leganes for the past 2 seasons, is now inching closer to securing a move to Villarreal, according to reports.

‼️🚨🇪🇸 Óscar Rodríguez is very close to joining Villarreal.



Real Madrid wants €20M but that price will be lowered depending on the buy-back clause and the profit percentage from the next transfer. @marca pic.twitter.com/w7vHFwFbMc — Rafał ³⁴ (@madridreigns) July 21, 2020

Talks between Villarreal and Real Madrid have been progressing over the past few days, and it looks like the former's Europa League qualification will have a telling effect on the transfer as Real Madrid look to cash in during a time of financial strain.

Oscar Rodriguez is expected to cost Villarreal somewhere in the ballpark of €20 million. However, this sum could go down if Real Madrid choose to include a buy-back clause or choose to pocket some of Rodriguez's future transfer fees.

Chelsea set to pip Real Madrid and Manchester United to sign Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

Chelsea are front-runners to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, as they are the only club who have the money to meet the valuation set by the Bundesliga outfit. Kai Havertz has reportedly already told Bayer that he wants to leave the club.

Bayer Leverkusen want £90 million for the attacker but are willing to negotiate owing to the fact that Havertz only has two years remaining on his contract. Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are hopeful about coming to an agreement, paying the fee in installations in addition to add-ons and bonuses.

Manchester United have also reportedly been keen on Havertz, but signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund is their top priority.

Kai Havertz has agreed to join Chelsea this summer.



{Sky Germany} pic.twitter.com/qADb3MjP8s — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 20, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain want Vinicius Jr.

Vincius Junior in action against Barcelona

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are really keen on buying Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid. They are reportedly considering using the prospect of playing alongside Neymar as bait to lure the young Brazilian to the club.

The report claims that PSG are all set to lose Edinson Cavani on a free and Angel Di Maria is also likely to depart the club. Tuchel wants younger talent to come to the club and is hoping that they can entice Vinicius by proffering the chance of playing with Neymar.

PSG have reportedly set aside a sum for Vinicius and are waiting to make their move. However, Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid do not consider Vinicius as someone they can even think about parting with at the moment.