Real Madrid transfer news: Sergio Reguilon wants to join Premier League side, Real Madrid finalize Kubo's loan move and more: 5 August 2020

Real Madrid are looking to clear out some deadwood this transfer window. The La Liga champions are under severe financial strain owing to the Covid pandemic and will have to work within budget constraints. Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Real Madrid on 5 August 2020.

James Rodriguez set to join Atletico Madrid

James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid?

According to reports, James Rodriguez is ready to leave Real Madrid and join their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid. The report claims that the Colombian international is all set to join the Rojiblancos on a deal that will cost somewhere around €10-€15 million.

Rodriguez has been expected to move from Real Madrid after his big-money move to the Spanish capital did not exactly work out. However, his choice of destination could invoke the ire of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Rodriguez has struggled with injuries and has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane as well. He had spent 2 seasons on loan at Bayern Munich in between as well. Now it looks like he'll finally call it a day on his stint at Real Madrid.

Sergio Reguilon wants Chelsea move after advanced talks

Sergio Reguilon (left) in action for Sevilla

Sergio Reguilon is almost certain to move this transfer window and is now intent on joining Chelsea after holding talks with the club, as per reports. Left-back is a position that Chelsea have been trying to strengthen for a while now. Frank Lampard had made Ben Chilwell of Leicester City a priority signing.

However, Leicester City stayed firm on their £80 million asking price for Chilwell and this has caused the Blues to look elsewhere. According to the report, Sergio Reguilon has the option of staying on at Sevilla but has now had a change in heart and prefers a move to the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Villarreal finalize Kubo's loan move

Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo's immediate future has been resolved as Real Madrid and Villarreal have finalized a loan deal for the youngster with no option to buy. Kubo has been linked with loan moves to Bayern Munich, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Granada, Ajax and several other clubs.

The official announcement is expected to happen anytime in the next 24 hours. Real Madrid have been happy with the progress that Kubo has shown at Mallorca and are certain that after another season he should be ready to be integrated to their side.