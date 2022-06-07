Real Madrid view 24-year old as Luka Modric successor: Reports

Real Madrid are believed to have found a player that will replace veteran midfielder Luka Modric,

Footmercato reported that the Spanish giants are looking at Stade Rennes' Lovro Majer, who has been extremely impressive in his first Ligue 1 campaign.

Modric has aged like a fine wine throughout his career, cementing his status as a true modern great of the game. However, his era at the Santiago Bernabeu could soon come to an end.

He will turn 37 in a couple of months, but having managed to show his quality on the pitch in the 2021-22 campaign, he has signed a 12-month contract extension for the next season.

However, Real Madrid on their end are planning for life after Modric and think that Majer can step into his boots and be as good a servant to the club as his compatriot.

Rennes signed the attacking midfielder last summer for a fee of €12m from Dinamo Zagreb and could well make a significant profit on him just a year later.

The 24-year old left-footed midfielder has been praised for his technical ability on the ball and his vision and execution add a cutting-edge to the team's attacking play. He managed to score 11 goals and set up a further 13 for his teammates in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid could face competition from PSG for Majer's signature

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are headed towards a busy summer and hope to bolster the squad in many areas, including the midfield. Stade Rennes' Majer is also on their radar with incoming director of football Luis Campos said to be an admirer of the Croatian.

Footmeracto also suggested that outgoing sporting director Leonardo has also been keeping tabs on Majer. This could spell problems for Real Madrid, who are looking to spend big on other midfield targets like Aurelian Tchouameni as well.

The Niagara Sports Agency, which handles the 24-year old, is yet to confirm the interest of the Parisians. Majer's current contract at the Ligue 1 club lasts until 2026.

