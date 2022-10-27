Real Madrid want to offload long-serving player next summer as opposed to losing him for free in 2024: Reports

Real Madrid are keen to offload Lucas Vazquez in 2023 as opposed to potentially losing him to a free transfer in the summer of 2024, as per Diario Gol.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been forced into making this decision after the Spaniard's dismal performance against RB Leipzig. The German giants beat Madrid 3-2 on 25 October to hand the Spanish giants their first defeat of the season.

While Madrid's path to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League is confirmed, the game against Leipzig has seemingly sealed Vazquez's fate. Perez supposedly likes the versatile right-back but does not want a repeat of the situation with Gareth Bale and Isco.

The duo left Madrid on free transfers this summer, with the former joining Los Angeles FC and the latter, Sevilla. Manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to prefer Vazquez at right-back even though it is not the player's preferred position.

The Spaniard has had to play down the right flank in defense due to Real Madrid's attacking depth up front. Hence, it isn't a surprise that he lacks the defensive nous inherent in natural right-backs. He is one of the longest-serving players at the Santiago Bernabeu, having been at the club since joining from Espanyol in 2015.

Since then, Vazquez has registered 20 goals and 37 assists in 199 games across competitions for the 14-time Champions League winners. He is currently competing for the starting position in the right-back spot with Dani Carvajal. Vazquez has scored twice in eight games across competitions this season.

It goes without saying that Real Madrid must look for a replacement if they decide to part ways with him next year. Alvaro Odriozola is the only other natural right-back at Ancelotti's disposal. However, he is yet to get a single minute of competitive action this campaign.

Real Madrid have three-man shortlist to bolster the right-back position

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in three Premier League full-backs as they look to bolster the right side of their defense, as per El Nacional.

Reece James of Chelsea has been their priority. However, the Blues' full-back is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge after signing a new long-term contract until the summer of 2027.

The same goes for Joao Cancelo, who is crucial to manager Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portugal international has been on Real Madrid's radar but he still has just over four-and-a-half years left on his contract.

The last and perhaps the most affordable option is Manchester United's Diogo Dalot. The versatile full-back could leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023 although there is an option to extend his contract for another season.

