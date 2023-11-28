Real Madrid want to sign 18-year-old Ligue 1 star in January amid interest from PSG and Bayern - Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on 18-year-old Ligue 1 star Leny Yoro for a potential transfer, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich also interested.

With key defenders like David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez advancing in age, Madrid are looking to rejuvenate their defensive line. This has seen Leny Yoro emerge as a top target, according to L'Equipe (via Football Espana).

Despite his young age, Yoro has already made a significant impact at Lille, becoming a regular starter. His current experience, including 12 Ligue 1 appearances and four games in the Europa Conference League this season, arguably shows his readiness for bigger challenges.

The youngster's performances have placed him among the most promising young defenders in world football. Understandably, Lille value Yoro highly and are expected to demand between €40-50 million for him.

Real Madrid's track record of acquiring young talents like Jude Bellingham has already indicated their willingness to invest heavily in promising players. The club's reputation and success in integrating young players into their squad will give them an edge in the transfer market. They will, however, have competition from clubs like PSG and Bayern.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG are interested in exciting Argentina prodigy

River Plate prodigy Claudio Echeverri has captured the attention of major European football clubs following his impressive performance in the U-17 World Cup. His skill was particularly evident in the quarter-final match against Brazil, where he scored a hat-trick, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory.

As reported by Diario SPORT (via PSG Talk), Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester City have shown interest in Echeverri. This 17-year-old player's talent has placed him on the radar of these prestigious clubs.

None of these clubs have made a formal offer for Echeverri so far though. This might be partially due to FIFA regulations, which prohibit the international transfer of players under the age of 18. Echeverri will turn 18 in January, which could potentially open the door for such transfers.

PSG, known for targeting young talents who can resonate with the club’s current transfer strategy, might find Echeverri an attractive prospect. Real Madrid have their sights set on young talents from South America, having snatched up players like Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in recent years.

Manchester City notably signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate last year and could convince Echeverri for an England move.