Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane wanted by European giants in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes.net, Los Blancos were interested in signing the Senegalese star during Zinedine Zidane's reign. However, Liverpool did not allow him to join the La Liga giants, ultimately seeing him leave for Bayern Munich last summer.

Mane was recently involved in a controversial bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane. He reportedly punched the German international in the face after their team's 3-0 first-leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal loss against Manchester City on April 11.

The 31-year-old is waiting to see if the Bavarian giants will take action or let the matter slide. If Bayern Munich decide to let him leave this summer, then it could play into the hands of Real Madrid, who could look to sign him for a cut-price fee.

The 95-cap Senegal international's contract at the Allianz Arena doesn't expire until the summer of 2025. He has struggled for form this season and is without a goal in his last eight league games.

Mane can play anywhere across the frontline and could offer solid competition to Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde on the right wing. While he has largely played as a left-winger and more recently as a centre-forward, he started his Liverpool career down the right flank.

The former Southampton winger can also offer much-needed competition to Karim Benzema, who, at 35, isn't getting any younger. That is, of course, if the Frenchman sees his current contract at the Bernabeu extended beyond the summer.

Former Bayern Munich boss confirms he won't leave Real Madrid to join Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he won't leave Real Madrid to join Chelsea for the second time as their manager.

The Italian tactician managed the Blues from 2009 to 2011, winning the Premier League once. Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter earlier this month and installing Frank Lampard as their caretaker boss.

Ancelotti, however, has ruled himself out of the running for the Stamford Bridge helm amid links to the managerial role at Brazil. The former Bayern Munich boss recently admitted (h/t Indian Express):

"Will I go back (as coach)? No, I hope Lampard will be able to do a fantastic job with them… Lampard has been a great player who I coached for two years."

Lampard could not manage to get a result in his team's first-leg quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid on April 12. They fell to a 2-0 loss, but the English tactician has backed his team to pull off something special in the return leg in west London on April 18.

