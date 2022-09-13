Real Madrid will have to choose between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024 - Reports 

Real Madrid will have to choose between Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland come 2024, as per El Chiringuito TV.

Both prolific forwards were heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but opted against joining the reigning European champions.

Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with PSG, keeping him tied to the Parc des Princes outfit until 2025.

Meanwhile, Haaland signed for City for £54 million, signing a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the aforementioned source claims that Real Madrid will choose between the two strikers in 2024.

This is likely to be when Karim Benzema is at the very end of his spell as Los Blancos' talisman given he will be 36 by that point.

Both young strikers have made scintillating starts to the new season.

The PSG striker had bagged an impressive nine goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

The French forward is wreaking havoc on opposition defenders alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in Christophe Galtier's team's attack.

Meanwhile, City's new signing has had no problem adapting to English football as he has hit 12 goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

That includes two consecutive hat-tricks in the Premier League, with many tipping the Norweigan to finish as top scorer in his debut season.

Stats24 @_Stats24



- Erling Haaland

- Neymar

- Kylian Mbappe

- Robert Lewandowski

- Aleksandar Mitrović



Let the battle begin The top five goal scorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far:- Erling Haaland- Neymar- Kylian Mbappe- Robert Lewandowski- Aleksandar MitrovićLet the battle begin The top five goal scorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far: 🔟⚽️- Erling Haaland 8⃣⚽️ - Neymar 7⃣⚽️ - Kylian Mbappe6⃣⚽️ - Robert Lewandowski6⃣⚽️ - Aleksandar Mitrović Let the battle begin 💯💪 https://t.co/3aQM9E8z2E

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hints at interest in Haaland despite pursuing Mbappe

Real Madrid president is an admirer of both forwards

Real Madrid missed out on their No.1 transfer target Mbappe, the Frenchman's decision to stay at the Parc des Princes came as a blow.

It was it was widely expected he would be heading to the Bernabeu.

However, Perez has lifted the lid on why their interest in City's new striker did not result in a legitimate proposal for the Norweigan, saying:

"I don't know if Erling has a release clause into his contract with Man City. I've seen some stories about it but I don't have anything confirmed. He's great player but we have Benzema. It wasn't linked to Mbappé."

He added:

"Mbappé deal didn't create any problem with Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can't sign Haaland to stay on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player."

Perez also discussed the failed bid to bring Mbappe to Madrid:

“It was not easy for Mbappe to receive calls from the president of France to tell you not to leave the club [PSG]. Then to go to Qatar and they offer things that drive you crazy, probably things out of proportion. This is why Kylian has changed [his mind].”

Edited by Matthew Guyett