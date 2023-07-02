Real Madrid will look to sign Chelsea target if their pursuit for PSG star Kylian Mbappe fails: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Chelsea-linked Dusan Vlahovic as an ideal alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have reignited their interest in signing Mbappe in the ongoing summer transfer window following the striker's decision not to extend his current contract beyond June 2024. However, they might struggle to snap up the Frenchman due to his exorbitant price tag.

With Karim Benzema ending his 14-year-long association, Real Madrid are in dire need of a top striker this summer. Hence, they have identified Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen as potential targets, as per SER.

However, due to the Napoli forward's €150 million valuation, Carlo Ancelotti's outfit are focussing majorly on luring Vlahovic from the Allianz Stadium. They are hoping to rope the Serb in on a season-long loan with a purchase option at the end of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Juventus, on the other hand, are unwilling to loan out their star to Real Madrid as they are currently in need of balancing their financial books. They are keen to sell him for a fee in the region of €80 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could beat Real Madrid in the transfer race to sign the former Fiorentina attacker this summer. Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the 23-year-old and his club are aiming to dish out €60 million to rope him in, as per Corriere dello Sport.

Juventus sporting directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are expected to travel to London in the coming weeks to discuss a potential deal for Vlahovic. They are hoping to reach a hassle-free conclusion with Chelsea, who are ready to start bringing in replacements.

Vlahovic, whose deal is set to expire in June 2026, has netted 23 goals and laid out six assists in 63 games across competitions for Juventus.

Chelsea keen to bolster squad by snapping up players linked with Real Madrid: Reports

According to journalist Fraz Fletcher, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified Rayan Cherki and Florian Wirtz as two ideal arrivals. He is keen to sign the pair as a part of their decade-long project.

Cherki, 19, has established himself as a crucial first-team presence for Lyon over the past campaign. Operating either on the right flank or as a number 10, he has registered 14 goals and 16 assists in just 4441 minutes for his boyhood club, spread across 102 appearances.

Wirtz, on the other hand, has emerged as one of Bayer Leverkusen's heroes since his debut in 2020. The 20-year-old has cemented himself as their main playmaker, scoring 23 goals and contributing 30 assists in 7445 minutes, spread across 103 matches across competitions.

However, Chelsea are expected to face competition from Real Madrid and PSG for Cherki's signature this summer. They might also have to battle it out with other top teams for Wirtz's services in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes