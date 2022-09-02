Reasons for PSG offering Neymar to Manchester City explained with Pep Guardiola's side rejecting transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly offered Brazilian superstar Neymar to Manchester City in the dying hours of the summer transfer window, as per Marca. However, Pep Guardiola's side rejected the chance to sign Neymar.

The Brazilian winger has made an electrifying start to the new season. He has registered nine goals and six assists in six games so far. However, PSG were reportedly keen to ship him off to appease Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar Jr @neymarjr Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏❤️ https://t.co/HQ6NOWCx8i

The Parisians want harmony in the dressing room. With Neymar and Mbappe reportedly unhappy with one another, the club attempted to sell the former.

City rejected the offer, as per Marca, as they recently signed Erling Haaland and do not want another superstar ego clash, which might happen with the arrival of Neymar.

Why it makes sense for PSG to sell Neymar

PSG's new boss Christophe Galtier seems to have done a good job of quashing conflict rumors in the dressing room amongst his three big superstars - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

However, both Neymar and Mbappe have shown in the past that they can reignite issues at the drop of a hat. Hence, despite the love affair currently swooning the club, it could be a wise decision to do away with one superstar rather than lose the whole dressing room in a conflict.

As for choosing who to retain between Neymar and Mbappe, the Brazilian forward has made a better start to the season. However, he is yet to showcase his consistency over the course of a full season at PSG. At 30, he is unlikely to have too many years left at his peak.

In comparison, Mbappe recently signed a new contract at the club and the 23-year-old French forward is considered to be the future of the club.

Manchester City did well to avoid signing Neymar

Neymar brings with him an abundance of talent, goals and entertainment. However, he also carries a lot of issues on and off the pitch which could hamper the running of a well-oiled club like Manchester City.

Under Guardiola, Manchester City are a cohesive unit with players playing for each other despite being superstars in their own right. Neymar has not shown such sacrifices in the past, as he prefers the limelight. It could negatively impact City's game and hence it seems the smart call from the Premier League side to avoid signing the talented Brazilian winger.

