According to French publication L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain made contact with Lionel Messi's dad earlier this week and indicated that they would be willing to secure his signature. However, Jorge Messi reportedly informed them that his son wants to join Manchester City this summer, as he looks to leave Barcelona after nearly two decades at the club.

Messi's decision to ask for a transfer shocked the world of football, as he indicated that he would trigger the clause on his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer at the end of each season.

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo called Jorge Messi to confirm the Ligue 1 club wanted to sign his son this summer - Lionel Messi's father told the Brazilian that his son has chosen to join Manchester City, according to L'Équipe. https://t.co/6LAPaeBjPz — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 28, 2020

However, Barcelona are adamant that the clause expired in July and have shown no intention of parting with their talisman. The Catalan giants are sweating over the future of Messi, who is adamant that he wants to quit the club this summer in favour of a new challenge.

Manchester City in pole position to land Barcelona icon Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi could reunite this summer

Manchester City are frontrunners to secure his signature, with Pep Guardiola eager to reunite with his former talisman. It has also been reported that Messi is excited by the prospect of playing under the Spaniard once again, having done so with Barcelona about a decade ago.

PSG's unsuccessful approach is the clearest indication that Messi has his heart set on a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, while reports suggest that his decision is irreversible and will not consider staying at Barcelona regardless of the circumstances.

"Manchester City are the only club on the table as far as Messi is concerned."



Will we finally see Lionel Messi in the Premier League next season? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 28, 2020

Barcelona are in complete disarray on and off the pitch and are faced with the prospect of losing their greatest player on a free transfer. Messi leaving Barcelona could be catastrophic for the club, with several other stars like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez also approaching the twilight years of their careers.

PSG sporting director Leonardo reportedly contacted Messi's father, but the Parisian club's offer was swiftly rejected. There is a growing belief that the Argentine will ply his trade for Manchester City and it remains to be seen if the move comes to fruition.

If Messi's transfer to the Premier League were to materialize, it is sure to go down as one of the most unbelievable transfer in the history of the beautiful game.

