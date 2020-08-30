According to Football Insider, Chelsea could be willing to part with N'Golo Kante this summer to free up funds to sign Declan Rice. Real Madrid are interested in signing the Frenchman, and the Blues have slapped a £60 million price tag on the former Leicester City man.

Kante is no longer an indispensable member of the Chelsea squad, having previously been one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid are expected to have a quiet summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, but they could be tempted to make a move for Kante if the conditions are favourable.

Keep up to date with all the latest Chelsea transfer news 👇https://t.co/JkBs6k0O6i — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) August 29, 2020

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been following Rice closely and are eager to sign the England international this summer. The West Ham man was part of the Blues' youth system but crossed the London divide to join the Hammers.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Rice is also capable of playing as a central defender and is one of the most versatile payers in the Premier League currently. West Ham are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset but could cash in on him if they receive an acceptable offer in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid unlikely to bid for Chelsea star Kante this summer

N'Golo Kante is reportedly a target for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are unlikely to make an offer for Kante, with the Frenchman set to stay at Chelsea this summer. The Blues, however, could let go of a handful of players to raise money for potential incomings, with the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Emerson set to be moved on.

Frank Lampard has not refrained from splashing the cash this summer and has already made as many as five first-team signings. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech agreed deals to sign for the club earlier this year, while Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr joined in the off-season.

Frank Lampard's thoughts on the performance of our new signings, plus an injury update on Hakim Ziyech... — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2020

Advertisement

Aside from Rice, Chelsea are also targeting a goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and have been linked with a move for Rennes' Edouard Mendy. The Blues have flexed their financial muscle this season and it remains to be seen if they add to their squad further in the coming weeks.

Also Read: 5 most valuable players in the Serie A currently