Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo decides Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks. Many reports have claimed that the Portuguese superstar could be leaving Juventus in the coming months.

However, recent reports in Calciomercato (via Juvefc) state that the forward has decided to stay another year at Turin after his contract expires in June 2022.

Still going strong at the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo has started the current Serie A season in fine form. Having scored eight goals in five league appearances, the five-time Ballon 'Or winner still remains an integral part of Andrea Pirlo's Juventus.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic causing financial complications, it will be interesting to see if Juventus do indeed decide to continue paying the hefty wages of Cristiano Ronaldo for another extra year.

Manchester United and PSG linked with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and PSG have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks. However, Juventus director Fabio Paratici confirmed that the legendary goal-scorer will remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

"I can reassure you about Cristiano Ronaldo's future here at Juventus," the director explain to DAZN.

"We don't pay too much attention to transfer rumours, there is lots of news every day."

By the time his contract ends in June 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37. However, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shown with his strong performances in recent weeks, age is just a number for some athletes and footballers.

Supremely fit, agile and still extremely quick on the football pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo has not let his game dip and has often made decisive contributions for Juventus in crucial games.

A UEFA Champions League specialist, Ronaldo will be looking to inspire the Old Lady to a Champions League title in the 2020-21 season.

Although Juventus have won two Serie A title since his arrival, the Champions League has eluded them and Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to end their drought and secure Europe's biggest trophy for the Italian giants.

While Ronaldo is reportedly happy to stay another year at Juventus, it still remains to be seen if Juventus will be able to afford his high wages.

With only a year-and-a-half left on the Portuguese superstar's contract, a decision will need to be made soon by Andrea Pirlo and the Juventus board.