Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to leave Juventus in 2022

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to remain at Juventus beyond 2022, according to reports from Italy.

Ronaldo's current deal at Juventus will expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, and now Tuttosport, via the Daily Mail, are reporting that Ronaldo is unlikely to remain with the Old Lady beyond the extent of his current contract.

It is being reported that Ronaldo could choose to play for another elite club in Europe before he retires from the sport.

Tuttosport are reporting that the Portuguese superstar has an "unromantic" relationship with Juventus at the moment, and that could be a factor in him deciding to leave the club at the end of his current contract.

Back in 2016, Ronaldo had vowed to play even when he was in his 40s, but it now seems like if that happens, it will not be in Juventus colours.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as the club that could well become Ronaldo's next destination, with the superstar's desire to remain in Europe, for the moment.

However, it has been reported that moves to the MLS and China are out of question for Ronaldo, with him having a burning desire to continue playing in the highest echelons of European competition.

Ronaldo uncertain about his Juventus future post 2022

Ronaldo made his comeback last weekend, after recovering from COVID-19

Last year, in an interview with Marca, Ronaldo had said that physically, he would not have a problem playing until he turned 40.

"It'll depend on how I feel, on my motivation, because physically it won't be a problem," he said.

"You have to treat yourself well, but I don't think that's the most important factor. It's more the psychological side that'll make a difference."

Tuttosport have also drawn comparisons between Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. At 39, the Swede has galvanised AC Milan since he arrived in January for his second stint at the club.

In the early stages of the season, Milan are currently top of Serie A, and Ibrahimovic is currently the league's top-scorer so far this season, with seven goals.

Ronaldo is currently just two goals behind Ibrahimovic in that race, after having missed a couple of Serie A matches, due to testing positive for COVID-19.

He only came back to action last weekend, when he was a substitute in Juventus's 4-1 win over Spezia.

After missing their first two group games of the season, Ronaldo returns to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a clash against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.