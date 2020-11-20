Reports: Inter Milan eager to sign Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is keen to reunite with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at Inter Milan.

Kante was heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer, only for the switch to be rejected by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who insisted that the Frenchman is a crucial member of his squad.

The latest suggestion is that the Serie A giants are in talks with the midfielder's representatives to see if a deal can be struck. Kante's current deal with Chelsea runs through to 2023, which gives the Blues leverage to command a substantial fee when it comes to negotiations.

In 2015, the diminutive midfielder joined Leicester City for a fee worth £5.6 million from Caen and became an integral member of the club's first-ever Premier League title-winning squad. He was named Leicester City's Player of the Year in his first and only season at the club.

The following year, he joined Chelsea for a fee worth £32 million and won the league title once again. Kante has also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards in his time in the Premier League.

Inter Milan could look to snap up Chelsea's midfield lynchpin

Kante has been a great servant to Chelsea, but their recent turnover when it comes to managers has not benefited the midfielder. Kante has been made to play in a more advanced role, as opposed to his preferred defensive midfield position.

He has also been left out of the Chelsea starting XI at times, with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic getting the nod ahead of him due to their ability on the ball.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for West Ham star Declan Rice. The Englishman would be the potential long-term replacement for Kante, and could well emerge as a realistic option for the Blues in the coming months.

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to offer former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as a part of a player plus cash deal for Kante. The likelihood of Chelsea letting go of their star player in January seems slim, but Inter will fancy their chances of signing Kante next summer.