Reports: Inter Milan eyeing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on a 6-month loan deal

Inter Milan are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on a six-month loan deal in January with an option to buy, according to Tuttosport.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte coached Giroud during his time as Chelsea boss and views the striker as a short-term fix.

Chelsea's Giroud has been linked with various clubs

Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away from Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has not enjoyed smooth sailing at Chelsea. Having joined the club from Arsenal in the January of 2018, the France international has often been used as a rotation option.

The signing of Timo Werner in the summer and the emergence of Tammy Abraham has seen Giroud fall further down the pecking order.

This season, the 34-year old has made eight appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring two goals. This has seen France national team manager Didier Deschamps warn the striker about his limited game-time.

With the Euros coming up next year, Giroud could be on the move in January and Inter Milan are among various clubs linked with the attacker, with MLS club Inter Miami and Serie A giants Juventus also suggested as options.

Dread it. Run from it. An Olivier Giroud goal off the bench still arrives pic.twitter.com/hh5KX1Ncmv — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 24, 2020

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez at Inter Milan, Giroud could face a similar problem regarding game-time as he is currently facing at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has often used the veteran striker off the bench, with Giroud's imposing physique and aerial ability often disrupting tired opposition defenses.

You can always rely on Olivier Giroud 💙 pic.twitter.com/RWh6iKzQqj — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) November 24, 2020

Werner and Abraham's form at Chelsea means that it remains unlikely Giroud will start games at a consistent rate. The striker, who is France's second-highest goalscorer, admitted last week to Telefoot that he was not happy with his limited minutes and cameo appearances.

"It's worrying. I thought I still had a role to play at Chelsea but my playing time is getting reduced a lot. It's going to have to change or a decision must be made."

Chelsea have an exciting assortment of attacking talent to work with, including Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi, alongside Werner and Abraham.

The Blues have been linked with West Ham United's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham recently.

Also Read: Reports: MLS club Inter Miami interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud