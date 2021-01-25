Reports: Juventus interested in signing 2 Bayern Munich players

Juventus have reportedly turned their attentions to two Bayern Munich players as they plan for January reinforcements to try and recover lost ground in the Serie A title chase.

According to Daily Mail, the Bianconeri are interested in Corentin Tolisso and Joshua Zirkzee and will attempt to bring the two of them to Turin this month.

Tolisso rose through the ranks at Lyon before joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017. However, the Frenchman has struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven since and has only managed 90 games for the Bavarians so far. His luck has shown no signs of improving this season either, and long-term admirers Juventus are closely monitoring his situation.

The Bianconeri are also interested in youngster Zirkzee and are attempting to seal an 18-month loan deal for the Dutch striker with the Bundesliga giants. However, Juventus could face stiff competition for the Bayern Munich starlet, who has also caught the attention of Parma. The Crociati will be able to guarantee more first-team minutes for the youngster, which will give them an added advantage over the Old Lady.

Juventus are already crowded in the striker's department, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala in their ranks. On the other hand, Zirkzee has started just once for Bayern Munich this season, so a chance to play first-team football will be high up on his priority list.

Everton are also eager for a loan move for the Dutch striker, who is currently serving a three-game suspension. Interestingly, Zirkzee had a trial with the Toffees before joining the Bavarians and was even offered a contract. However, he opted to join the Bundesliga giants instead.

Bayern Munich might not let Tolisso join Juventus midway through the season

While Bayern Munich might not be averse to letting Zirkzee leave on loan, Juventus might find it harder to secure Tolisso’s signature this month. The Bianconeri had attempted to bring the Frenchman to Turin from Lyon in 2017, but the player had preferred a move to the Bavarians instead.

The Old Lady have struggled under Andrea Pirlo this season and are currently fourth in Serie A, seven-point behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. The Bianconeri are understandably eager for reinforcements to turn their season around.

Juventus have a pleasant relationship with Bayern Munich, with players like Kingsley Coman, Arturo Vidal, Mehdi Benatia, and Douglas Costa switching sides in recent years. As such, a deal for both players cannot be completely ruled out yet.