Reports: Juventus interested in signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla 

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Diego Carlos and are weighing up the possibility of a move for the Sevilla center-back.

According to Italian media outfit Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have a list of targets that they are monitoring, and Diego Carlos reportedly sits top for defenders they are interested in.

The Italian champions have one of the strongest defenses in world football on paper. However, the last year has seen them struggle to shut out opposition attackers. Their total of 43 goals conceded last season was their worst defensive record in almost a decade.

Furthermore, the first-choice pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are advancing in age, with the club captain showing a penchant for picking up long-term injuries in recent years.

In light of this, Juventus must start planning for the future. And with the highly-rated Matthijs de Ligt already at the club, a new and more experienced defender is needed.

This is where Diego Carlos comes in, and the Brazil native has all the requisite attributes to succeed in Turin.

He is tough, strong in the air, physical, and an excellent reader of the game, which sits well with central defenders' demands in the modern game.

Diego Carlos only joined Sevilla from French side Nantes in the summer of 2019, but his performance in his debut season in Spain was enough to turn heads around the continent.

The 27-year-old starred with 45 appearances in all competitions as Los Palanganas won a sixth Europa League crown and also secured a top-four finish in LaLiga.

This season, he has continued from where he left off, and by all indications, he might not remain at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan much longer, with Juventus one of several clubs to have been linked with him.

How would Diego Carlos fit in at Juventus if he signs?

Diego Carlos has impressed for Sevilla.

Although it is still very much hypothetical, it would not be far-fetched to suggest that Juventus are capable of signing Diego Carlos. The focus would then turn to where he will fit in under Andrea Pirlo.

So far, the new Juventus manager has utilized a variety of formations in his first two months in charge, which is understandable, given the slate of injuries to his first-team squad.

At 36, Giorgio Chiellini can longer be counted upon to partake in elite football's weekly grueling nature. His place in the starting lineup could be taken up by one of Diego Carlos or de Ligt, who could partner Bonucci at the center of the Juventus defense.

An alternative could see Pirlo lineup with all three defenders, with Bonucci and de Ligt's excellent range of passing, making them ideal on either side of Diego Carlos. The Brazilian's imposing physique and no-nonsense defending would make him the perfect fit in the middle.