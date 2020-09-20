Reports: Juventus offered swap deal involving Julian Draxler for Mattia de Sciglio

Per reports, Juventus were recently contacted by Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of a swap deal.

Details of the deal suggest that defender Mattia de Sciglio would head to the French capital, while Julian Draxler goes the opposite way to Juventus.

The Ligue 1 champions are in the market to reinforce their full-back position, following the departure of Thomas Meunier to Dortmund and the long-term ACL injury to Juan Bernat.

According to Le10Sport, Paris have turned their attention to Juventus defender Mattia de Sciglio and offered the Italian champions the option of swapping him for Julian Draxler.

Julian Draxler could offer much-needed diversity to a pedestrian Juventus midfield

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Julian Draxler emerged within the Schalke 04 academy and was one of the highest-rated players in the world, drawing praise from illustrious names like the legendary Raul.

After spending five years with his boyhood club, he transferred to Wolfsburg. Draxler was the star of the show at the club, as they made it to the quarter-final of the Champions League and almost knocked Real Madrid out, back in 2016.

Advertisement

This was enough to convince PSG to bring him to France. But the last four years have hardly gone to plan for the German international.

He has failed to establish himself in the side and despite winning several trophies, has been usurped on the playing hierarchy by the arrivals of multiple world-class forwards.

The proposed transfer to Juventus could be the breath of fresh air that his career needs. Moreover, it could turn out to be a beneficial move for all parties involved.

PSG would be getting a dependable, if slightly limited full-back, whose versatility could see him deployed anywhere across the backline.

Draxler would get a new lease of life and relish the opportunity of a clean slate. This could prove to be Draxler's chance to show the world that he has not lost any of the talent that made him highly sought-after as a youngster.

Juventus would also be getting a genuine game-changer and highly technical player. Draxler's arrival could help inject some creativity and urgency into what is a pedestrian midfield.

Alex Sandro, De Ligt, Khedira, Bernardeschi and Dybala out through injury. Pellegrini missing because........ #Plusvalenza pic.twitter.com/mKnw7CYYfo — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 20, 2020

Juventus might have won another Serie A title last season, but the Bianconeri stuttered their way over the line. They suffered even more ignominy when they got eliminated by Olympique Lyon in the Champions League.

The woeful performances led to the termination of Mauricio Sarri's contract, and in his stead, the club turned to former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

The World Cup winner is a relative greenhorn in the world of management, and it remains to be seen if his coaching legacy would match that of his playing career. But Draxler's potential arrival could help solve one of Pirlo's most pressing concerns at Juventus.