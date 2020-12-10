Reports: Juventus targeting Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

According to reports, Juventus are targeting Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The German international has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could leave the club in the winter.

Rudiger joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and quickly established himself as the mainstay of the Blues defense. However, the German defender is no longer the first choice at the club. Last season, Rudiger made just 26 appearances for the Blues, with a groin injury limiting his appearance in the first team.

Chelsea got in Thiago Silva over the summer, further limiting Rudiger's chances of getting first-team football. Rudiger has just one start so far in the Premier League and has been an unused substitute on six occasions, including the weekend’s victory over Leeds United.

Even though Rudiger has featured for the Blues in four of the six group stage games of the UEFA Champions League, it is clear that he is no longer the first choice under Lampard. And that might force him to leave Chelsea in January, with Juventus among the clubs interested in him.

Juventus could buy the Chelsea defender for £16m or less

Rudiger could leave Chelsea in January.

Antonio Rudiger's current contract expires in the summer of 2022. Even though he's been linked with a move to Barcelona, it now appears that the Catalans could face stiff competition for the German international's services. And the two clubs who have emerged as front runners for Rudiger’s signature are Juventus and AC Milan.

The Old Lady are experiencing an injury-ravaged season and see the Chelsea defender as the ideal back-up option to address their injury woes. Having played for two years at AS Roma, Rudiger is no stranger to the Serie A, and his experience would certainly appeal to Juventus.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are looking to ease the pressure on Simon Kjaer by bringing in Rudiger. The Rossoneri believe that the Chelsea defender could be the ideal person to share the defensive responsibilities with the Danish international. AC Milan are currently top of Serie A after 10 games and are ready to rival Juventus for Rudiger’s signature.

Chelsea are willing to let the German international leave and currently value him at £16m. However, that price tag is negotiable, and the Blues might even be ready to offload him for less. The German international started the midweek’s Champions League game against Krasnodar but is expected to drop back to the bench for the weekend’s tie against Everton.