Reports: Juventus urging Bayern Munich’s David Alaba to make the move to Turin

Juventus are urging Bayern Munich defender David Alaba to choose the Serie A side ahead of the competition, according to reports. The Austrian footballer is in the final few months of his contract with the Bundesliga giants and could leave the club for free next summer.

Alaba has already appeared 396 times for the Bavarians, spending over a decade at the club. The Austrian is only 28 years old, which means that he is in his prime at the moment. He has tasted immense success with Bayern Munich and has a winning mentality instilled in him. These are traits that will be welcome at Juventus, who will need his leadership at the back to help them charge forward.

The Bayern Munich star is also a fantastic footballer who is adaptable enough to play across the backline. Alaba’s versatility would be priceless for Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, who likes to experiment with various tactical shapes and formations on the field. As such, the Old Lady are desperate to bring the Bayern Munich footballer to Turin. However, that is easier said than done.

Juventus could face stiff competition for the Bayern Munich star’s signature

David Alaba is yet to agree to a contract extension with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are desperate to hold on to the Austrian, but Alaba has rejected all their offers to date. It is believed that he is demanding an annual salary of €15m, which the Bavarians are reluctant to agree to. And the Bundesliga champions might consider selling him in January or risk losing him for free next summer.

Juventus are keen to take advantage of the situation, but they are not the only side with an interest in the Austrian. Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring his contract situation at Bayern Munich, and they could rival the Bianconeri for the player’s signature. Liverpool are also said to be considering a move for the player, as their injury crisis refuses to subside.

As such, Juventus are now counting on the player to decide in their favor. The Old Lady are apparently urging the player to end his association with Bayern Munich and move to Turin.

Whether are the Serie A giants are willing to sign him in January or wait until he becomes a free agent in the summer is unclear as of now. It also remains to be seen whether Juventus will pay Alaba the exorbitant salary he desires, or if the Austrian will lower his demands for the Serie A giants.