Reports: Liverpool to make a bid for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs during the upcoming January transfer window. The Reds are in urgent need of reinforcements at the heart of their defence, as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are set to miss large swathes of the remainder of the season.

The young Dutchman is the latest defender to be linked with a move to Liverpool, with suggestions that Ajax could demand a fee of around £27 million if they are to sell him.

Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, quoted by The Daily Star, have reported that Liverpool have opened talks with Ajax over Schuurs' potential transfer in January, and that the Reds are prepared to offer the amount for the player that Ajax are said to be demanding.

At the moment, Liverpool have only one recognised senior centre-back fit enough to play games - Joel Matip. However, given the Cameroonian's track record with injuries, Jurgen Klopp would be wise in seeking reinforcements to his squad when the January transfer window opens.

Fabinho has been used by Liverpool as a makeshift centre-back in partnership with Matip, but the Brazilian himself has just returned from an injury he picked up during a Champions League game against Midtjylland at Anfield.

Liverpool academy centre-backs Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, who have featured in recent weeks, are expected to play a significant role for the club in the next month, especially in the absence of Gomez.

Phillips was the Man of the Match in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham at Anfield a few weeks ago while Williams has mainly been used in the Champions League, with the youngster starting both games against Atalanta.

Perr Schurr has impressive credentials to succeed at Liverpool

Perr Schuurs played against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season.

Perr Schuurs, a 21-year-old Dutch youth international, has been touted as the next Matthijs de Ligt. He made his Champions League debut this season during Ajax's Champions League game against Liverpool last month.

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Ajax's fellow Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, where he started his career. Schuurs featured for Jong Ajax and was then integrated into their first-team setup, where he made a few appearances in the domestic cup last season.

Schuurs is strong in the air and quick across the turf as well. Considering the potential that he has, he certainly could be an option for the defending Premier League champions who have been laid low by an unexpected injury crisis, especially at the heart of defence.