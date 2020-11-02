Reports: Liverpool suffer transfer blow as potential Virgil van Dijk replacement is offered to Real Madrid

Liverpool have been dealt a major transfer blow in their quest to replace Virgil van Dijk, as reports have emanated that David Alaba has been offered to Real Madrid.

The Reds have been linked with the Bayern Munich defender as a potential replacement for their star center-back. But a move for Alaba could become less straightforward in the coming months.

According to Italian media outfit Calciomercato, the 28-year-old's representatives are in discussions with Real Madrid over a proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new left-back, following the waning powers of the immaculate Marcelo. However, Juventus and Monaco are also said to be monitoring Alaba's situation.

🎙️ @David_Alaba on the trip to Salzburg: "I'm obviously really excited. It's always nice to go back to your homeland." #SALFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/nNMHFtZiTU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 2, 2020

The Austria international has spent the last 11 years with Bayern Munich and has since transformed into one of the world's finest left-backs. Moreover, Alaba's versatility has seen him deployed in several different positions.

For the last year, Alaba has functioned primarily as a center-back, following the purchase of Lucas Hernandez and the emergence of the highly-rated Alphonso Davies. L

Alaba has less than a year left on his current contract with the Bavarians and has reportedly rebuffed all the club's attempts to get him to commit to fresh terms.

Given the current impasse, David Alaba could be available for free next summer, or Liverpool could sign him for a cut-price fee in January.

Virgil van Dijk's injury and Liverpool's quest to sign a replacement

Virgil van Dijk could miss the rest of the season.

Liverpool fans' worst fears were realized when Virgil van Dijk crumbled in a heap under a heavy challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

The Netherlands international limped off the field, and scans later confirmed he had sustained a major knee injury.

There are indications that the former Southampton man would be ruled out for the season, and Liverpool left him off their 25-man squad for the Premier League, which seemingly confirmed the severity of the injury.

Injuries suffered to other first-team players, including Fabinho and Joel Matip, have left the Premier League champions severely depleted in defense.

Naby Keita and Joel Matip have returned to full training, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed, but the Reds will make a late decision on their involvement against @Atalanta_BC. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 2, 2020

Attention has turned to potential replacements, with names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax youngster Perr Schuurs among those linked with a move to Anfield.

The absence of Virgil van Dijk is a major blow to Jurgen Klopp's hopes of retaining the Premier League title. The Liverpool gaffer will hope that any potential signing would step into the huge boots left behind by the towering Dutchman.