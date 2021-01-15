Reports: PSG make Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli their top target 

New PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to be reunited with his former Tottenham Hotspur player, Dele Alli by the end of the ongoing January transfer window. The Argentine was appointed as the new PSG manager less than two weeks ago but he seems to have hit the ground running. Having won his first piece of silverware, the French Super Cup, two days ago, he has now identified Alli as the club's top target this month.

Alli and Pochettino spent four years together at Tottenham Hotspur and it is understood that the former Spurs boss still thinks very highly of the 24-year-old. With PSG aiming to win every trophy they're competing for, the club are naturally looking to reinforce the side before what promises to be a grueling second half of the season.

According to The Guardian, Pochettino is of the impression that Alli can contribute crucially at PSG for the remainder of the season. He has reportedly made the Tottenham man the club's top target and wants the French champions to sign the England international on a loan deal before the end of the month. Notably, Pochettino is the one who signed Alli at Tottenham Hotspur too.

PSG are very keen to sign Dele Alli on loan. Pochettino wants him and Dele is pushing to leave Tottenham - he respects the club but he wants to play. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#THFC at the moment are *not* convinced yet and they’re taking time. The deal is not ‘easy’.



Despite still being considered an extremely talented footballer, Alli has struggled at Tottenham Hotspur in recent times due to injuries and a lack of form. In addition, the arrival of Jose Mourinho has not made things much easier for him. This season, Alli has seemingly fallen out of favor with the Portuguese and hasn't played a single full match in any competition. In the Premier League, he has played a total of just 74 minutes across four appearances.

As such, Alli is said to be considering a change in order to get more game time to try and end his slump. The report also claims that Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to let him leave as they believe he, like every other player at the club, will be required to play a part at some point this season. However, talks between the two clubs are expected to happen.

PSG also linked with former Tottenham Hotspur player Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has quickly grown unhappy at Inter Milan

Mauricio Pochettino, it seems, would like to be also reunited with Christian Eriksen - another former player of his at Tottenham Hotspur. Much like Alli's current situation at Spurs, Eriksen too has found himself becoming a fringe player at Inter Milan.

As per reports from talkSPORT, Eriksen has rejected offers from Premier League clubs and is also reportedly interested in joining Pochettino at PSG. The 28-year-old has also been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur.