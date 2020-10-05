Reports: Tiemoue Bakayoko set to complete Napoli loan move; few other Chelsea players set to leave on deadline day

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has undergone a medical in Italy, ahead of a loan move to Napoli for the season.

The Frenchman arrived in Naples on Sunday evening, and is set to complete the formalities of the loan move on Monday, before the transfer window shuts.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea in 2017, for a fee of around £40m, but only played for the Blues for one season. He has spent the last two seasons on loan at AC Milan and Monaco respectively.

Bakayoko worked with Gennaro Gattuso during his stint at Milan, and is set to reunite with him in Naples now.

Bakayoko was also interesting both AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during the course of the transfer window, but both those deals failed to materialise. The Frenchman is one of a number of players who look set to be departing Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Other deadline day departures from Chelsea a possibility

Tiemoue Bakayoko is the first of a few players set to leave Chelsea on deadline day

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly been told that he is free to leave too, but that deal is still uncertain. Chelsea don't want to sell Rudiger to a direct rival and strengthen them.

The German has not even made the matchday squad in recent weeks for Chelsea, and that led to intense speculation about his future.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, though, is set to remain with Chelsea for at least one more season, with Sky Sports reporting that the young winger will not make the switch to European champions Bayern Munich in this transfer window.

There were reports that Bayern wanted to sign Hudson-Odoi on loan this season, in a deal tha included an option to buy the Englishman for £70m at the end of the season.

Chelsea rejected that offer, with Lampard stating that he wanted Hudson-Odoi to remain at the club for this season, at least.

Emerson Palmieri could be on the move too, with Juventus interested in signing the left-back.

Chelsea have already bought six first-team players this summer, with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz coming in to bolster their attacking options.

Thiago Silva arrived on a free transfer from PSG, while Ben Chilwell was a big-money reinforcement at left-back, with the Englishman making the move from Leicester City.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's form in goal was a massive concern too, and that has now been addressed by the addition of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.