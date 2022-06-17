“Robert was really afraid of that” – Lewandowski’s former agent makes bold claim on why Bayern Munich star will turn down Chelsea transfer

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski doesn't want to join Chelsea, fearing that he won't be successful in the Premier League, as per his former agent.

Lewandowski, 33, looks increasingly likely to depart Bayern this summer having stated his desire to end his stay at the Allianz Arena. His contract with the German club ends in the summer of 2023.

The legendary forward has his eyes set on a move to Barcelona. However, the La Liga giants are yet to be able to formulate a deal for the striker due to their finances.

This has paved the way for the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to come into the equation for the veteran striker.

However, Lewandowski's former agent, Cezary Kucharski, doesn't believe the Pole would want to move to Stamford Bridge.

He told Sport1 (via Evening Standard):

“I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so much in England. But I think the real reason was that he didn’t think he could be as efficient as in Germany. Robert was really afraid of that."

Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal termsLewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. https://t.co/VxbVgJZp3D

Many strikers have had problems in the English top-flight, having moved from a team abroad.

None more so than Chelsea's current centre-froward Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5 million deal from Inter Milan last summer. The Belgian has been hugely disappointing, managing just 15 goals in 44 appearances.

Lewandowski may be being viewed as the Belgian striker's replacement. BBC Sport claim that Inter Milan are confident of sealing a reunion with their former striker.

However, Lewandowski continues to desire a move to Barca and that may end Thomas Tuchel's potential pursuit of the striker.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Tuchel would like to replace Romelu Lukaku with Robert Lewandowski, but there are significant obstacles to completing both deals, sources told @JamesOlley Thomas Tuchel would like to replace Romelu Lukaku with Robert Lewandowski, but there are significant obstacles to completing both deals, sources told @JamesOlley 👀 https://t.co/jEZfnVXpOi

Chelsea being knocked back in their pursuit of a new striker

Gabriel Jesus had been linked with the Blues

Robert Lewandowski has already rejected interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. According to Sport (via The Sun), he still has his heart set on a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazillian forward is open to leaving the Premier League champions but it appears he won't be headed to the blue side of London.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal are confident of sealing a deal for the 25-year-old. Thomas Tuchel is instead taking an interest in the Brazilian's teammate Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 27, would provide Tuchel with options on the wing but would still not feel the void in the centre-forward’s berth should Lukaku depart.

This could lead to Armando Broja coming into the first-team set-up at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old Albanian spent last season on-loan at Southampton but is set to return to west London now that his stint with the Saints is complete.

