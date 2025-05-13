Ruben Amorim pays for 30 staff members' families to attend UEL final after Manchester United rejection: Reports

Ruben Amorim has footed the travel costs for 30 of his backroom staff to take their families to the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, Spain, according to ESPN. The Portuguese tactician decided to take up the financial responsibility after learning that his coaches, physios, and support team would have to pay out-of-pocket for their tickets for the showpiece event.

Manchester United will square off with Tottenham Hotspur at Athletic Bilbao's stadium, Estadio San Mamés, on Wednesday, May 21. The Europa League is the only avenue for either team to claim silverware this season and play Champions League football next season.

Amid the poor form that the Red Devils are currently undergoing, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been carrying out a slew of cost-cutting measures. Over 250 staff members were laid off in July 2024, and reports emerged in February that there will be 100 more redundancies.

As per ESPN, United are taking this decision in order to ensure fans can buy as many tickets as possible from the club’s 15,000 allocation for the final in the Basque country. Manchester United are only providing two tickets each to the players and not covering the travel costs of friends and family.

Ruben Amorim, who fully took over as the head coach at Old Trafford in November, took several members of his staff from Sporting CP to the Manchester-based club.

Amorim’s decision to cover ticket costs for his coaches and staff is a recognition for their support and commitment during a torrid period in his first six months at the club.

The former Sporting CP manager told United hierarchy he would cover the cost to ensure every staff member could take up to two friends or family.

Manchester United’s stance on Ruben Amorim if they lose Europa League final revealed

Manchester United’s hopes for silverware this season hang on the Europa League final. The Red Devils are set for their worst ever Premier League season. They currently sit in the 16th position on the league table.

Amorim was appointed as head coach after Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties. However, the former has failed to bring about an upturn in the fortunes of the club. As such, reports have emerged that United are considering sacking the Portuguese gaffer amid the poor run of form.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United won’t part ways with Ruben Amorim even if they lose the Europa League final. This is because they believe the manager should get at least the summer transfer window to sign new players that suit his style of play.

