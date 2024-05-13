Saudi club makes offer to sign La Liga star previously wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

A Saudi club has reportedly shown keen interest in Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who has been in negotiations with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr earlier. The 30-year-old signed for Primera Division club Rayo Vallecano in 2019 and has continued there ever since.

One unidentified Saudi club has presented Dimitrievski with a strong offer, as per Byan Nassr on X (formerly Twitter). The Knights of the Najd reportedly negotiated with the goalkeeper before Colombian star David Ospina joined the Riyadh-based club in 2022.

Ospina signed for Cristiano Ronaldo's side following his tenure at Serie A club Napoli from 2019 to 2022. The 35-year-old has conceded 11 goals and maintained five clean sheets so far this season for the club.

Stole Dimitrievski's contract with Rayo Vallecano comes to an end on June 30, 2024. Back in February 2024, the Macedonian spoke about his contract renewal with the club and said:

"We are negotiating and as long as we reach an agreement, I will continue at Rayo. My idea has always been to finish my career here with Rayo in La Liga."

Dimitrievski first arrived at Estadio de Vallecas in 2018 on loan from Spanish club Gimnàstic de Tarragona. He has maintained 13 clean sheets for the La Liga side across all competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Ronaldo's future with the Knights of the Najd. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Saudi Pro League giants on a free transfer in December 2022.

According to Romano, the Al-Nassr striker is set to have a team built around him and is set to stay at Mrsool Park until the end of his current deal in 2025. Romano said (as per Al Nassr Zone):

"Al-Nassr will continue to build the team around Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo will complete his contract with Al-Nassr, ends at the end of the next season."

The Portugal national team captain has scored 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions (33 goals and 10 assists) have been in 28 appearances in the league.